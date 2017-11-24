Steilacoom Town Administrator council update, Nov. 22

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – December 5, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – December 11, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – December 27, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – December 7, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Thanksgiving:

On behalf of the staff, please have a happy and safe Thanksgiving. Town offices will be closed on Thursday November 23 and Friday November 24 for Thanksgiving.

Holiday at Town Hall and Christmas Tree Lighting:

Holiday at Town Hall and the Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, December 1st at 6:30 PM.

Public Safety:

Car Prowls:

Public Safety has been responding to an unusually high number of car prowls, several more this week. The one factor in common to all of the thefts was that the criminals gained entry through an unlocked door. Please lock your vehicle whenever you are away from it even for “just a minute” and do not leave valuables in plain sight. Also, if you observe individuals walking through the neighborhood at odd hours, please notify Public Safety when you observe them.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Training:

The Chief and several of the officers attended EVOC (high speed and defensive driving) training on Wednesday.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued inspections for the two active plats; cleared debris from storm drains and culverts throughout Town; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The engineers are completing the revised design for the 1st Street project. Staff anticipates the project will be bid the first week of January, 2018.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed utility disconnection/reconnections for nonpayment; performed a service inspection in the 200 block of Gove Street; repaired a faulty ballast at the Community Center; checked outlets in the DSHS Administration Building; assisted the Water crew; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew energized the Birch Street plat water mains after receiving approved test results and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew cleaned up facilities especially the Community Center from leaves and other debris utilizing the Cedar Creek Work crew and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Explorations:

The Steilacoom Library Speaker Series continues with:

12/8 – The Ancient Fruitcake.

All programs are held at the Steilacoom Historical Museum -1801 Rainier Street – at 2 PM.