Steilacoom Historical District School Featured in National Publication

Steilacoom Historical School District was recognized as a District of Distinction by District Administration, a nationwide publication for school district leaders.

The District was recognized for the Safe and Sound Project, a Department of Defense Education Activity Partnership Grant Program, focusing on social and emotional health services for military connected students across all schools. Nearly half the students in the district come from military families.

A follow-up article, published in the November 2017 edition, entitled, Making Room for the Military, highlights various programs and services in schools nationwide aimed at increasing academic flexibility and reducing stress on students of military connected families. Steilacoom Historical School District Superintendent Kathi Weight is featured in the article regarding the work being done in district schools to support the social-emotional needs of students.

Over 40 percent of the Steilacoom Historical School District student population is military-connected. The district serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, plus portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.