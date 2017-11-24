Humane Society Joins Global #GivingTuesday Movement

TACOMA, WA – The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on November 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season. The movement inspires people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

During this year’s #GivingTuesday, the Humane Society will be raising funds for its Pet Food Pantry.

The Pet Food Pantry assists families needing assistance with pet food and supplies. In addition, homebound seniors can receive monthly pet food deliveries through the Senior Pet Food Pantry. In 2016, 1,076 pets were helped per month through the Pet Food Pantry and Senior Pet Food Pantry.

Linda Santos, Senior Pet Food Pantry Delivery Driver, has seen the impact of the Pet Food Pantry firsthand. Santos shared: “I met Shirley several years ago when she called the Pet Food Pantry and left a message that she could not afford to feed her two indoor cats and some of the other stray community cats that lived under her trailer. Shirley was also a caretaker for her daughter, who has multiple disabilities. They lived on a limited and fixed income. The scariest thing, Shirley said, would be ‘to not have my pets with me or not have adequate food for them.’”

She continued: “I signed her up for a monthly delivery of pet food and kitty litter for her two cats and a little extra for the strays, whom her neighbors also help to feed. Shirley recently got home from the hospital, and found her cats well fed and taken care of thanks to our monthly delivery.”

The Humane Society’s goal is to raise $5,000 for this humane program, and those who are interested in joining the initiative can contribute by visiting www.thehumanesociety.org on November 28.