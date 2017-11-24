County Council approves 2018 budget

The Pierce County Council last night voted unanimously to adopt the County’s 2018 operating and capital budgets. The new budgets take effect Jan. 1, 2018, pending the County Executive’s signature.

“I’m pleased to join my Council colleagues in forwarding a budget that significantly invests in addressing the needs of our residents,” said Doug Richardson, Council Chair.

Funding allocations in the 2018 budget reflect the priorities of both the Council and Executive Departments with an emphasis on behavioral health, public safety, parks, veterans and community services. Behavioral health and public safety program funding includes:

$750,000 to Optum for the operation of its Mobile Outreach Crisis Team;

$750,000 to the Mobile Community Intervention Response Team operated by Comprehensive Life Resources;

Behavioral Health Diversion Center property acquisition funding in the amount of $500,000;

$259,302 to Greater Lakes Mental Health for various behavioral health services in Pierce County;

$200,000 to the Sheriff’s Department for co-responder efforts;

$75,000 to the United Way Center for Strong Families at Bethel;

$25,000 to the City of Orting’s Recovery Café opioid services program which provides support to individuals and families suffering from substance abuse;

Two positions in the Prosecutor’s Office for a Deputy Prosecutor and legal assistant;

Two positions in District Court to begin a Veterans Court and a position in Superior Court for a case coordinator; and

Two Sheriff Deputy positions upgraded to two Lieutenant positions, as well as the addition of a Community Liaison Project Coordinator.

The Council also provided funding for improvements to aging county facilities. In addition, the Council tourism funded promotion programs, including the Points NE Historical Society, Visit Rainier and Tacoma Regional Convention and Visitor Bureau.

There is also significant funding in the 2018 budget for Pierce County Parks and community services, including:

$110,000 to the Lidford Playfield for an environmental assessment and ADA trail improvements;

Funding for ADA restroom improvements at Frontier Park;

Path and trail improvements for the Buckley Forest Preserve ($50,000) and the Central Park Project-Parks on the Foss campaign ($50,000);

Up to $150,000 for the Planning and Public Works department to coordinate community clean-up events in unincorporated Pierce County and the Rural Separator; and

· One Assessor-Treasurer’s position to process new applications and renewals for low-income senior and disabled Pierce County residents.

The approved budget will now be sent to County Executive Dammeier. He has 10 days to review and take action on the 2018 budget.

For more information on the budget, visit the 2018 budget page.