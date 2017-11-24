Bates Technical College Foundation receives $10,000 matching grant to support STEM scholarships

TACOMA, Wash. — The Murray Family Foundation recently awarded the Bates Technical College Foundation a $10,000 grant in support of the Henry T. Schatz Endowed Scholarship for Manufacturing Technologies.

Schatz has pledged to match 50 percent of every donation to the scholarship, making the gift worth $15,000 to the Bates Foundation.

“We are so grateful to the Murray Family Foundation for this generous gift,” said Linda Jadwin, chair of the Bates Foundation. “The Henry T. Schatz Scholarship supports students in some of the college’s highest enrolled and highest demand STEM programs.”

The average Henry T. Schatz Endowed Scholarship award is $1,500. The scholarship goes toward a student’s tuition, books, tools and supplies.

“Our community needs well-trained, skilled manufacturing technology workers in order to attract new businesses to the community and keep our existing local industries competitive,” said Schatz. “This scholarship allows aspiring, capable and financially needy students to concentrate more of their time on the training they need to be successful.”

About Bates Technical College Foundation

The mission of the Bates Technical College Foundation is to support student success by securing resources through community relationships and awareness. A critical component of this mission is our scholarship program, which awards over $100,000 annually to students pursuing education and training opportunities at Bates Technical College. Learn more at www.bates.ctc.edu/Foundation.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 10,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to www.bates.ctc.edu, or call 253.680.7000.