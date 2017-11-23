Toothless is Pet of the Week

Meet Featured Pet Toothless! If you are looking for a gentle, loving kitty who will bloom under your care, Toothless could be the girl for you.

Here at The Humane Society, Toothless is very shy and frightened, but has been making great strides in warming up. She enjoys petting and purrs and gives head butts to show her appreciation.

Toothless is looking for a quiet home with a patient family that will push her to grow while respecting her limits. She needs to be loved on and petted, but also allowed to have her space. A home with older children might be okay if they are understanding of her shy nature. She could potentially do well in a home with other cats who could show her how to behave. If your home can give Toothless the patience, love, and understanding she needs, come visit today! #522514. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.