Pierce College Raider’s Men’s Basketball to host Thanksgiving Classic Tournament

Pierce College is hosting the 14th annual Raiders Thanksgiving Classic Men’s Basketball Tournament. The tournament runs from Friday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Nov. 26.  Pierce College was the 2016 tournament winner. Learn more at the Pierce College website.

