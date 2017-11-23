Pierce College Raider’s Men’s Basketball to host Thanksgiving Classic Tournament

Pierce College is hosting the 14th annual Raiders Thanksgiving Classic Men’s Basketball Tournament. The tournament runs from Friday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Nov. 26. Pierce College was the 2016 tournament winner. Learn more at the Pierce College website.
