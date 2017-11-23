Office of U.S. Rep. Denny Heck surpasses $1 million recovered for constituents

On Tuesday Congressman Denny Heck (WA-10) announced that his constituents received $1,161,198 in money saved or reimbursed by the federal government in 2017.

With the help of Rep. Heck’s office, federal agencies have returned $2,970,640 owed to constituents since January 2013. Individual amounts recovered for constituents range from $10 to $130,463.

“Too many of us know what it’s like to feel stuck in a maze when dealing with a large bureaucracy,” Heck said. “My dedicated team of caseworkers can advocate on your behalf and work to resolve a misunderstanding or mistake. While we never want anyone to have frustrating experiences interacting with their government, it does occur. And when it does, we are here to help.”

The Office of Congressman Denny Heck works with the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Homeland Security to assist constituents with passports, non-immigrant visas, immigrant visas, green cards, and visitors’ visas; the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding hospital bills paid by Medicare Part A, processing of Medicare Part B claims, Part B late enrollment penalties, and durable medical equipment claims; the Social Security Administration concerning appeals for Social Security Disability benefits; the Internal Revenue Service concerning refund delays or identity theft issues; the United States Postal Service concerning mail delivery issues; and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs concerning access to proper health care, disagreement over disability status, and assistance with the appeal process, among other issues.

Residents of the 10th Congressional District of Washington can contact Rep. Heck’s office for assistance in dealing with federal agencies by calling the Lacey office at (360) 459-8514 or the Lakewood office at (253) 533-8332.

More information and examples of past federal agency assistance are available on Rep. Heck’s website at: dennyheck.house.gov/services/help-with-a-federal-agency.