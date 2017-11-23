Museum Store Sunday in Steilacoom

STEILACOOM – The Museum Store Association (MSA) is launching an exciting international annual event and shopping campaign for consumers – Museum Store Sunday.

Taking place on Sunday, November 26, Museum Store Sunday will offer visitors great shopping opportunities provided by stores at museums and other cultural non-profit attractions. This is the global annual day to Be A Patron, shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions.

More than 500 museums, from 10 countries are slated to partake in Museum Store Sunday promotions. Locally, the Steilacoom Historical Museum is participating with their currently ongoing Holiday Store. Special promotional offerings will feature 10% discounts on all wooden and clothing items. If you are a SHMA member, your regular10% discount at the store will also be honored.

Stop in and see the unique gifts that are generally offered at the Steilacoom Museum Store and the special holiday gifts that are found there now each weekend through December 3. The store is open Saturdays from 10-4 and Sundays 12-4, located at the corner of Main and Rainier Streets in Steilacoom.

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 international organization with the mission of advancing the non-profit retail industry and its museum stores.