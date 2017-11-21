The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

South Sound 911 public counter closures – Nov. 23, 24, and 27

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Things To Know

South Sound 911’s public counter will be closed for the holiday later this week, and will be closed an additional day for lobby repairs and improvements. Beginning Thursday, the counter will operate on the following schedule:

  • Thursday, Nov. 23 – Closed for holidaySouth Sound 911 logo
  • Friday, Nov. 24 – Closed for holiday
  • Saturday, Nov. 25 – Open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (fingerprinting services end at 2 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Nov. 26 – Closed per usual schedule
  • Monday, Nov. 27 – Closed for lobby repairs

Normal business hours resume on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

South Sound 911’s Records department operates the public counter weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding holidays. It is located at 945 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma. Commonly requested public counter services include concealed pistol license (CPL) application processing and fingerprinting.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *