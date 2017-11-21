South Sound 911 public counter closures – Nov. 23, 24, and 27

South Sound 911’s public counter will be closed for the holiday later this week, and will be closed an additional day for lobby repairs and improvements. Beginning Thursday, the counter will operate on the following schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Closed for holiday

Friday, Nov. 24 – Closed for holiday

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (fingerprinting services end at 2 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 26 – Closed per usual schedule

Monday, Nov. 27 – Closed for lobby repairs

Normal business hours resume on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

South Sound 911’s Records department operates the public counter weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding holidays. It is located at 945 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma. Commonly requested public counter services include concealed pistol license (CPL) application processing and fingerprinting.