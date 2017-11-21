The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Schedule for Nov. 23, 24

Pierce Transit’s local bus and SHUTTLE vehicles will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and a weekday schedule the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The schedules are as follows:

Thanksgiving Day – Operating on a Sunday Schedule

  • The Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop is closed;
  • There is no fixed-route bus phone service; and
  • SHUTTLE paratransit phone service is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (253) 581-8000 or (800) 562-8109 toll-free within Washington.

Day After Thanksgiving – Operating on a Weekday Schedule

  • The Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and
  • Telephone assistance is available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for fixed-route riders, and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for SHUTTLE riders. The number for both services is (253) 581-8000 or (800) 562-8109 toll-free within Washington.

Pierce Transit’s administrative offices will be closed Nov. 23 and 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Customers may create a customized trip itinerary and view all Pierce Transit route and schedule information anytime online at www.piercetransit.org.

