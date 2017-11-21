Denning and Schenk Leadership Graduates

Congratulations to Don Denning (below, right) and Steve Schenk, Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 School Board Directors, on the completion of the Washington State School Directors (WSSDA) Leadership 2017 program. Leadership WSSDA is a premier program for school directors seeking to improve their expertise and leadership capacity within the educational system and in their personal and professional lives.

The Leadership WSSDA program provides the time and framework to deeply examine today’s most important education issues with other experienced leaders. Expert speakers and onsite field trips add to the learning. The rigorous program included five weekend sessions conducted in various statewide locations.

Graduation ceremonies were held Thursday, November 16, 2017, at the Bellevue Grand Hyatt during the annual Washington State School Directors Conference.