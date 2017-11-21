Centerstage presents a British twist to Christmas

Centerstage Theatre’s holiday production of “Beauty and the Beast,” by Vince Brady opens November 24. This special rendition of the classic 1740 fairy tale written by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve offers a different experience for all, no matter how many versions you may have seen. This one is staged as a British Pantomime.

This is the tenth year Centerstage has followed a Pantomime tradition dating back to 1717, which takes a fairy tale we know and love, and combines it with popular songs from the last several decades, rousing dance, slapstick, in-jokes, audience participation and laughs for all ages! This year’s tale has all the classic characters, plus some fabulous additions.

“Beauty and the Beast” is directed by Brady; this is the fourth time he has assumed this task, starting with the first one the theatre presented 10 years ago.

Show times are November 24 through December 21 Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 and 7 evenings; there are two extra performances Friday, December 15 and Thursday December 21 both at 7 p.m.

For more information or for tickets, call Centerstage box office at (253) 661-1444 or go online to www.CenterstageTheatre.com.

Centerstage Theatre is located in Federal Way at the Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 S.W. Dash Point Rd.

“Beauty and the Beast,” the British Pantomime, is the perfect new Christmas tradition for your family. Come see why everyone who experiences the Holiday Pantomime at Centerstage returns again and again!