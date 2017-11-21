Bates: Northwest Now explores restoration of legendary Western Flyer vessel

A local crew of boat builders restores a long-lost piece of Western Washington history that will serve to educate a new generation of scientists about the health of our oceans.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we travel to Port Angeles where the Western Flyer is currently undergoing restoration. The vessel gained notoriety when legendary writer John Steinbeck traveled with the crew to the Sea of Cortez, inspiring him to write about the adventure.

We’ll talk to the people working to restore the ship and have more on what’s next for this iconic vessel.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.