TCC’s Bachelor of Applied Science Programs

Interested in TCC’s Bachelor Programs? Here’s where to get help.
TCC is proud to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science in Health Information Management. And, beginning fall quarter 2018, TCC will offer its second four-year degree – Bachelor of Applied Science in Community Health.
If you have questions or need information, please contact the following:
Bachelor of Applied Science Degrees General Emails
Health Information Management:
Community Health Professional:
Community Health Community Paramedicine:
Community Health Respiratory Care:
General: bachelordegrees@tacomacc.edu
Bachelor of Applied Science Degrees Faculty advisors
Health Information Management
Kimberly Lee klee@tacomacc.edu
Community Health Professional
Dr. Barbara Peterson bpeterson@tacomacc.edu
Community Health Community Paramedicine
Melissa Stoddard mstoddard@tacomacc.edu
Community Health Respiratory Care
Greg Carter gcarter@tacomacc.edu