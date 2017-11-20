The Suburban Times

TCC’s Bachelor of Applied Science Programs

Interested in TCC’s Bachelor Programs? Here’s where to get help.

TCC is proud to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science in Health Information Management. And, beginning fall quarter 2018, TCC will offer its second four-year degree – Bachelor of Applied Science in Community Health.

If you have questions or need information, please contact the following:

Bachelor of Applied Science Degrees General Emails

Health Information Management: 

HIMBAS@tacomacc.edu

Community Health Professional: 

CHPBAS@tacomacc.edu

Community Health Community Paramedicine: 

CHPMBAS@tacomacc.edu

Community Health Respiratory Care: 

CHRCBAS@tacomacc.edu

General: bachelordegrees@tacomacc.edu

Bachelor of Applied Science Degrees Faculty advisors

Health Information Management

Kimberly Lee klee@tacomacc.edu

Community Health Professional

Dr. Barbara Peterson bpeterson@tacomacc.edu

Community Health Community Paramedicine

Melissa Stoddard mstoddard@tacomacc.edu

Community Health Respiratory Care

Greg Carter gcarter@tacomacc.edu

