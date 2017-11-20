Stay warm, fed this Thanksgiving (and help others do the same)

If you’re looking for a hot meal or some warm clothing this Thanksgiving, or if you’re interested in volunteering to help those in need throughout Pierce County, check out this list of organizations serving free holiday meals that are open to everyone.

Free holiday meals on Nov. 23

Oasis of Hope Center

1937 S. ‘G’ St., Tacoma

(253) 383-0077

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Nonperishable food, clothing and personal care items are available while supplies last.

People’s Community Center

1602 MLK Jr. Way, Tacoma

(253) 591-5321

Noon to 4 p.m.

Tacoma Rescue Mission

425 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma

(253) 383-4493

Breakfast: 6:15-7:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dinner: 4-6 p.m.

Multi-Service Center

1200 S. 336th St, Federal Way

(253) 838-6810

Meals take place Nov. 20-22

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Guard Armory Meal Site

622 4th Ave. SE, Puyallup

Nov. 23 and Dec. 25

1:30 p.m.

Meal Assistance

Auburn Food Bank

Thanksgiving Food Bags

930 18th Place NE, Auburn

(253) 833-8925

Register by Nov. 22

Bikers Against Statewide Hunger

103 140th St. SW, suite B, Tacoma

(253) 531-9600

Walk-in pickup of Thanksgiving food baskets on Nov. 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delivery available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salvation Army

1501 6th Ave., Tacoma

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food boxes and gifts for children under 18 ae provided

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.