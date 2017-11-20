Stay warm, fed this Thanksgiving (and help others do the same)

If you’re looking for a hot meal or some warm clothing this Thanksgiving, or if you’re interested in volunteering to help those in need throughout Pierce County, check out this list of organizations serving free holiday meals that are open to everyone.
Free holiday meals on Nov. 23
Oasis of Hope Center
1937 S. ‘G’ St., Tacoma
(253) 383-0077
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
*Nonperishable food, clothing and personal care items are available while supplies last.
People’s Community Center
1602 MLK Jr. Way, Tacoma
(253) 591-5321
Noon to 4 p.m.
Tacoma Rescue Mission
425 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma
(253) 383-4493
Breakfast: 6:15-7:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4-6 p.m.
Multi-Service Center
1200 S. 336th St, Federal Way
(253) 838-6810
Meals take place Nov. 20-22
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
National Guard Armory Meal Site
622 4th Ave. SE, Puyallup
Nov. 23 and Dec. 25
1:30 p.m.
Meal Assistance
Auburn Food Bank
Thanksgiving Food Bags
930 18th Place NE, Auburn
(253) 833-8925
Register by Nov. 22
Bikers Against Statewide Hunger
103 140th St. SW, suite B, Tacoma
(253) 531-9600
Walk-in pickup of Thanksgiving food baskets on Nov. 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Delivery available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Salvation Army
1501 6th Ave., Tacoma
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food boxes and gifts for children under 18 ae provided
Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.