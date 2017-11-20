Harris, Salinger, Whitten named Lakewood Rotary Students of the Month

At its Friday lunch meeting, the Rotary Club of Lakewood named their Student(s) of the Month for November 2018. Each of these seniors is a football captain and year-round athlete.

Carlo Salinger has shown perseverance and determination on the field, and has been a leader who his teammates look up to, especially when some players appear to be defeated. He is taking AP courses and plans to study kinesiology to become an athletic trainer.

Nick Whitten has taken on multiple AP courses and has shown dedication to maintain his grades. Nick’s passion is psychology; he hopes to one day become a sport psychologist so he can support the mentality of professional athletes.

Malik Harris has developed into a committed voice for positive changes both on the team and in school. Malik has taken several AP courses as well and is preparing to study sports medicine in pursuit of a career in personal athletic training.

A few years ago, Clover Park High School developed what is now called the Clover Creed—Community, Perseverance, Honor and Scholarship. These are the values Clover Park High School students and staff strive to demonstrate every day.

Carlo, Nick and Malik are outstanding examples of the students at Clover Park High School. Their dedication to their school and our community is outstanding. What really sets them apart is their leadership skills and potential.

These senior Warriors are focused on not only developing their own personal honor and scholarship, but they are community-minded and team-oriented. They have shown leadership and perseverance through three tough back-to-back football seasons. When asked individually what their best moment or memory at Clover Park has been, all three responded with, “Beating the Streak.”

To these young men, winning their first football game together, as a team, was more important than their individual statistics or highlight tapes. They show that you cannot take the easy way through high school, nor give up when times get tough.