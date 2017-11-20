The Suburban Times

DAV Harmony Chapter 18 thanks friends for support

Submitted by Heinz Haskins, Commander Ch 18

DAV Harmony Chapter 18, Lakewood wants to thanks its supporters for this weeks Veterans Day events: Forget Me Not program at FT. Lewis Post Exchange & Commissary and the Auburn Veterans Day Parade.

