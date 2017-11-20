All Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Nov. 23

An All Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day, November 23 (Noon – 2:00 p.m.) at U.P. Primary School Cafeteria (2708 Grandview Drive West). Reservations would be helpful. RSVP to Nicole at 206-240-7173 by text or leave a message, with your name and the total number attending. This is not a University Place Schools event.

Volunteers are needed in 2 hr shifts: 10am-noon, noon-2pm, 2-4pm. Please email upphilanthropists@gmail.com with your name and the shift you would like.

Sponsored by: Derek Bray, The Table • University Place Refuse • Superior Linen • Peace Out • Owens Press, Inc. Monetary donations made payable to Peace Out are appreciated, or you may submit donation with refuse payment, contact 253-691-3029 for information on donating.