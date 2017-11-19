The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

U.P. City Council Nov. 20 meeting agenda

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: Filed Under: Things To Do

The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Council Meeting on Monday, Nov. 20 (6:30 P.M.) in the Town Hall Meeting Room (3715 Bridgeport Way West.) Access the agenda on the City’s website.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *