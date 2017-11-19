St Frances to host Thanksgiving Dinner

Are you alone or homeless on Thanksgiving with no place to go? St Frances Cabrini Parish (5621 108th St SW, Lakewood WA 98498) invites you to come for dinner between noon and 2pm on Thursday, November 23. You will not go home empty handed.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
By The Suburban Times Leave a Comment Tagged With: LakewoodFiled Under: Things To Do
Are you alone or homeless on Thanksgiving with no place to go? St Frances Cabrini Parish (5621 108th St SW, Lakewood WA 98498) invites you to come for dinner between noon and 2pm on Thursday, November 23. You will not go home empty handed.
Leave a Reply