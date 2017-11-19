The Suburban Times

St Frances to host Thanksgiving Dinner

Are you alone or homeless on Thanksgiving with no place to go? St Frances Cabrini Parish (5621 108th St SW, Lakewood WA 98498) invites you to come for dinner between noon and 2pm on Thursday, November 23. You will not go home empty handed.

