Kick off the holidays in Lakewood

We’re counting down to Christmas with our 21st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 1, 2017 starting at 5 p.m.

Come early to grab the perfect sport along 59th Street in Lakewood Towne Center to catch candy and watch the holiday parade (5:45 p.m. start). Santa will make his grand entrance aboard the West Pierce Fire and Rescue fire truck at 6 p.m.

Once the parade is over join in the celebration at City Hall where we’ll have live entertainment inside and out. Clover Park students will sing carols and we’ll have a special performance by the Tacoma TotemAires Barbershop Harmony Chorus.

Santa will be ready to greet your child and be part of your family memories with a photo op.

New this year is Candy Cane Lane, where visitors can stroll through boutique vendors with unique items for sale — a perfect chance to start your holiday shopping early.

Inside City Hall children’s Winter Wonderland LEGO creations will be on display. Register your child for the contest.

Enjoy family-friendly activities with “minute-to-win-it” games and arts and crafts.

Starbucks will provide hot drinks and holiday treats. Food vendors, including Stacks Burgers, will have food for purchase.

Own a business? Get in the holiday spirit by entering our Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest. (Winners announced Dec. 5.)

Want to join the parade? Register by Nov. 22.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!