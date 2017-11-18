Washington Service Corps, Reading Corps need service seekers for six-month terms

The Washington Service Corps and the Washington Reading Corps need people who can commit six months to making a difference.

The Washington Service Corps offers a chance to help children, adults and veterans prepare for careers and increase their computer, financial and basic skills. Find a list of open six-month positions.

Members of the Reading Corps tutor struggling students, and plan school and family literacy events. See a list of open six-month positons.

The Washington Service Corps and Reading Corps are part of the federal AmeriCorps program. Members must be at least 17 years old. They receive a modest living allowance, health insurance, help with childcare costs, an educational scholarship and more.

Perhaps most importantly, members satisfy that service-seeker itch while gaining experience, wisdom and perspective to bring to further education, their next adventure or a career. After their service, members will find career specialists at WorkSource employment centers statewide trained specifically to help service seekers connect with jobs.

Interested service seekers should apply now for positions starting in December, January and February.

Find out more at the Washington Service Corps website or call 888-713-6080.