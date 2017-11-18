The Raiders end a great season on a tough note. Pierce had started the day on a four game winning streak, but they end up falling to Walla Walla (34-15) in four sets and Lower Columbia (27-13) in two matches at the NWAC Volleyball Tournament at the Tacoma Convention Center. Lower Columbia stays in the tournament and they will face Spokane C.C. tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

Pierce ends up excited about the 2018 season with seven freshman returning for next season. The team earning the most wins in school history with 32. They also won at the NWAC tournament in 17 straight appearances. This also became the first time in 17 tournament appearances. Pierce ends the season at 32-13.

Freshman Kenzie Seitz (Worden, MT., Huntley Project H.S.) ends up with 7 digs tonight, but ends the season with 523 overall (3.82 per set). Sophomore Allie Bauer (Puyallup, WA, Emerald Ridge H.S.) had 11 assists, end the season with 1052 for the season (7.97 a set). Freshman Ryleigh Burdick (Covington, WA., Kentlake H.S.) ends up the season leading in kills with 389 for the season, but Hannah Burkhart (Puyallup, WA., Rogers H.S.) had the best kill percentage at .260 and the 7 kills for tonights lead for the Raiders.

Congratulations to Coach Greg Finel and Assistant Coach Cami Medlock, and the entire Raider Volleyball team for an outstanding season. Congrats to our four sophomores Katielynn Pyles (Spanaway, WA, Bethel H.S.), Malia Tucker (Spanaway, WA, Spanaway Lk. H.S.), Allie Bauer, and Mahealani Stone (Buckley, WA, White River H.S.).

Source: Raiders Knocked Out of NWAC Tournament.