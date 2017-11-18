Outlining Lakewood’s legislative priorities

The Lakewood City Council sat down with members of our state Legislative delegation Nov. 16 to discuss the city’s priorities heading into the 2018 short Legislative session.

The meeting offered the council the chance to highlight projects the city is working on – including some projects that didn’t get funded last year – and thank our state leaders for their work.

Lakewood has a strong working relationship with our local delegation and looks forward to continuing that as we head into the new year.

Here are some of the priorities for 2018:

Pass the 2017-19 Capital Budget: The city has two requests that depend on passage of the budget: transfer of ownership of Fort Steilacoom Park and a $476,000 grant request from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation grant program for Harry Todd Park waterfront improvements.

Military Benefit Zone: The city supports legislation aimed at helping economic development for communities near military installations.

Expedite funding for Lake City sidewalk project: The city is scheduled to receive $270,000 in 2025 and $1.73 million in 2027 for sidewalk construction in the Lake City Business District. The city is asking the money come earlier to line up with the construction cycle for another sidewalk project scheduled for 2020 to limit impacts on businesses and traffic.

Spur development on Pacific Highway South: The city is asking for the state to partner in the development of 25 acres along Pacific Highway South where a WSDOT maintenance facility is located. This is prime real estate for development that would benefit the state, county and city.

Capital Funding Requests: The city requested capital funding for Fort Steilacoom Park to help pay for park infrastructure improvements, including repaving the entryway into the park and extending water, sewer and electric utilities to buildings in the park.

It also asked for money to help with the Lakewood Colonial Plaza, which includes redevelopment of the Colonial Center and the creation of a central gathering place along Motor Avenue.

See a complete list of local, state and federal priorities here.