Milgard and Goodwill Partner to Open Doors for Job Seekers

Submitted by Joann Whetstine

TACOMA – Milgard Windows & Doors, in partnership with Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region, is holding a community clothing and household goods drive on November 28, 2017 from 9:30am – 12:30pm.

The community is invited to visit the Milgard corporate office and join their employees in making donations of clothing and household items to Goodwill. The address is: 1010 54th Ave East in Fife, Washington. Donations accepted include: Clothing, Shoes Belts and Accessories, Books and Media, Jewelry, Electronics, Sporting Goods and Housewares (just to name a few). Please do not bring: broken or recalled items, major appliances or bedding. For a complete list of donation guidelines, see goodwillwa.org. Donated goods are sold at Goodwill stores to help support career and job training as well as educational opportunities.

In addition to the goods drive, Goodwill will be unveiling their new trailer featuring Milgard Windows & Doors as a community outreach partner. Milgard is proud to be a Goodwill partner and has provided opportunities for job seekers through apprenticeship training programs and employment at their manufacturing locations.

“Milgard Windows & Doors has worked very closely with Goodwill over the years,” said Cory Hall, Vice President of Human Resources at Milgard. “We want to actively support our local community and Goodwill programs help us do that.”

“We thank Milgard Windows and Doors for their critical support to the unemployed in our region,” said Lori Forte Harnick, President and CEO of Goodwill. “Whether through job placements at Milgard local manufacturing facilities, donation drives to fund our career training, or employee support of Goodwill fundraising programs, Milgard has always been one of our premier corporate partners. For their generosity, we are proud to feature them on our fleet vehicles.”

Milgard has also partnered with Goodwill on their Jeans & Jerseys for Jobs Day fundraiser and the Milgard Work Opportunity Center in Tacoma, which offers a full range of support for those entering the work force. This facility provides a free drop in job search room, resume writing and interviewing techniques, as well as in depth job training programs in areas such as computer skills, culinary skills, custodial skills and retail.

About Milgard Windows & Doors

Milgard Windows & Doors, a Masco company based in Tacoma, Washington, offers a full line of vinyl, wood, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers and homeowners, backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty, including parts and labor. The company has been recognized as Builders Choice for vinyl and fiberglass windows in the Western United States, in a yearly survey sponsored by Hanley-Wood Inc., publishers of BUILDER Magazine. Milgard® is the highest online rated window and patio door brand, as measured by the 2016 NRS consumer sentiment study conducted by MetrixLab and commissioned by Masco. Milgard has approximately 3,800 dealer locations nationwide. For more information, visit milgard.com or call 1.800.MILGARD.

About Masco Corporation

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), parent company of Milgard Windows & Doors, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit Masco.com.

About Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region

Goodwill uses thrift store revenue, community support, and their training campuses to provide career skills, other education and job placement in a variety of fields. This year Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region will help 9,800 people with key skills and contacts to become independent self-supporting citizens with a higher quality of life. These career development and placement services are funded through generous financial gifts, grants, fees, commercial services and the operation of 37 thrift stores (including our online store) throughout our western, southwest and central Washington operations. Visit goodwillwa.org.