Annual SHMA History Hunt winners drawn

Submitted by Susanne Bacon

From the end of June through the end of October, the first SHMA History Hunt has been in place at the Steilacoom Historical Museum. Initiated for further visitor involvement with the pioneer museum’s documentation, the quiz with three levels of difficulty and duration led around the museum grounds and historical downtown.

History hunters belong to every age group, some of them showing up even twice. Every participant was rewarded with an immediate prize from the SHMA treasure trough and also received a certificate of participation. A ticket with their name and contact information was collected for another drawing at the end of the museum season this year.

Members of the SHMA Education Committee recently drew the annual winners. Buck and Jackie Loshbaugh from Orting were happily surprised about their voucher for the Topside Coffee Cabin ibn Steilacoom. A voucher for two persons for next year’s Salmon Bake went to Kirah Allen from Tacoma. And the winner of a SHMA gift basket is Jack Ruffner from University Place. SHMA would like to thank all the participants and invites everybody with a zest for quizzes and history for the 2018 season of another SHMA History Hunt.