I used to read the novels of Louis L’Amour. If a movie based on one of his books airs or replays on cable, I will usually watch it. Again. And again. Not only does L’Amour tell a good story, with interesting characters, but usually there is good advice tucked into his pages as well. For example, if I go to the store or run an errand one way, I will return another. It works. So far, no one has ever been able to ambush me.

The characters, played by actors like John Wayne, Tom Selleck, Sam Elliott and others, usually give full measure for the work they do. These people are true to their word. They are trustworthy, and respect women, native Americans, Mexicans, and other people based on who they are rather than what they are. In other words, his main characters are good guys . . . heroes. I like to feel I am one of them.

Something else I’ve learned from Louis L’Amour is the power of “thoughts.” If you are planning on surprising someone, especially if you are in hiding along the trail, then you do not want to think about hiding along the trail.

Writing in New Dawn magazine, Robert M. Schoch, Ph.D. says “Telepathy is real. Thoughts have wings. Of this I am certain. It is a shame that telepathy, direct mind-to-mind interaction independent of the known senses (vision, hearing, smell, taste, touch, balance, and so on), is still shunned and mocked by many people. This despite the extensive studies of telepathy, precognition, and similar mental phenomena, carried out for more than a century by some of the best minds, including Ph.D. scientists and Nobel laureates.”

Soldiers since the time of Hannibal and Caesar have known this . . . and probably Neanderthals out on the hunt knew this as well. The Navajo say, “Thoughts are like arrows, once released they strike their mark. Guard them well or one day you may be your own victim.” Have you ever been thinking about an old friend or a close relative, only to have them call you out of the blue?

I warn clients about this phenomenon when I am about to build a new website for them. I research a list of good domain names and share them with my client. I tell them, “If you see a domain name you really like, let me know immediately so I can purchase it for you.” Invariably they wait and the name is gone. The name could have been available for years just waiting, but as soon as we began thinking about it, the name popped up on someone else’s radar and they purchased it.

Inventor’s have the same problem. As soon as a mind begins working on a new invention, someone else has a similar thought and soon it becomes a race to prove the invention works and then get it patented. “Thoughts, like fleas, jump from man to man.” wrote Stanislaw Lev in 1962.

Great thoughts . . . and little ones, once created are open to the world. We should all be careful what we think about and what we wish for. Thinking could make it so.