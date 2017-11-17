Symphony Tacoma guest pianist cancels due to illness; Centralia native Charlie Albright steps in at 11th hour

Submitted by by Andrew Buelow

Unforeseen illness can wreak havoc when it strikes a professional classical concert soloist just days before a scheduled performance.

The schedule of an in-demand soloist is typically set at least a year in advance, with a lengthy planning window ensuing. Travel, accommodations, rehearsal schedules, hall bookings, and other details are spelled out in contracts and riders painstakingly negotiated between the booking agency and the presenter, often taking six months or more to complete.

In addition, classical concertos are complex and difficult, requiring lengthy preparation. Even the most gifted artist can only keep so many pieces under his or her fingers. Soloists thus usually have a relatively short list of works ready for performance in any given concert season.

The unforeseen struck this week when Symphony Tacoma officials received a call from pianist Andrew Tyson’s booking agency that the artist was too ill to fulfill his Saturday night engagement. Tyson was slated to make his regional debut performing the Ravel Piano Concerto in G on Saturday, November 18 at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater, with Sarah Ioannides conducting.

Fortunately, pianist Charlie Albright—who hails from Centralia and has been acclaimed as “among the most gifted musicians of his generation” by The Washington Post—was available to step in. Even more remarkably, Albright was ready, willing and able to perform the formidable Ravel concerto on a scant three days’ notice! The concert will also include the Firebird Suite of Igor Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.

“We are delighted and grateful that Charlie is able to join us on such short notice,” said Symphony Tacoma Music Director and conductor Sarah Ioannides, who collaborated with Mr. Albright in a concert with the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia earlier this month. During that concert he demonstrated his well- known talent—common in jazz but rare among classical musicians—for improvisation, offering what critic David Patrick Stearns called a “distinctive” improvised version of Beethoven’s “Fur Elise.” The Pacific Northwest native previously appeared with Symphony Tacoma in November 2014, performing the Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1.

Mr. Albright has been praised for his “jaw-dropping technique and virtuosity meshed with a distinctive musicality” by The New York Times. Recipient of the prestigious 2014 Avery Fisher Career Grant and 2010 Gilmore Young Artist Award, Albright won the 2014 Ruhr Klavier Festival Young Artist Award presented by Marc-André Hamelin (Germany) and the 2009 Young Concert Artists International Auditions.

The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18 in the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Sponsors include Skelley Piano and Alaska Airlines. Mr. Albright’s appearance is underwritten by the Tacoma Philharmonic Endowment Fund, held in trust by the Broadway Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, starting at $19.50, call 800-291-7593 or 253-591-5894, or visit www.symphonytacoma.org