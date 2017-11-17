Striping Saturday night brings I-5 lane and ramp closures in DuPont

DUPONT – WSDOT has good news for commuters who drive on Interstate 5 through DuPont. If the weather cooperates, contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will restripe the northbound lanes between Mounts Road and Center Drive during overnight hours tomorrow night, Saturday, Nov. 18, which will open a newly built northbound lane between Mounts Road and Center Drive.

The striping work will require multiple lane and ramp closures. Single-lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. tomorrow night, with double-lane closures starting at 10 p.m. Lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. respectively, Sunday, Nov. 19. Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and anticipate delays tomorrow night.

Crews will also re-stripe the lanes leading to and from four ramps on northbound I-5. The ramps will be consecutively closed starting at 10 p.m., and reopened as work progresses. Ramps that will experience intermittent closures include:

Mounts Road on-ramp to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 exit to the weigh station

Northbound I-5 exit to Center Drive

Center Drive and weigh station on-ramp to northbound I-5

All ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. Sunday. During the ramp closures, drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.