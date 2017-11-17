Pierce Wins First Game of NWAC Tournament

Pierce Raiders won their first game over Mt. Hood (18-18) in five sets this morning. The team was excited after falling in previous early games in the tournament the last several years. Pierce will end up playing #6 ranked Walla Walla (33-15) at 10:00 a.m. on Friday on Court 1 in the winner’s bracket. Walla Walla won its game vs. Edmonds in three sets to continue moving forward. After the win, the Pierce Raiders are now 12-2 in league, 33-11 overall.

Pierce ended up falling behind 2-1 in sets. The Raiders got off to a good start with a 25-10 first set. Mt. Hood though got the momentum and ended up winning the second and third sets with excellent defense. Pierce ended up winning the fourth set at 25-20, and then ended up taking the final set, 15-12.

The Raiders were led by freshman Hannah Burkhart (Puyallup, WA., Rogers H.S.) with 15 sets. Freshman Kenzie Seitz (Worden, MT., Huntley Project H.S.) had 23 digs and freshman Carly Sundt (Puyallup, WA., Cascade Christian H.S.) had 20 digs. Sophomore Allie Bauer (Puyallup, WA, Emerald Ridge H.S.) had 45 assists.

Hannah Burkhart said, “We came for a purpose. We made it this far, so we came to potentially win. We got anxious in the third set, but we remembered that we can only win or lose. Instead, we played our side of the court and worried about our family.”

Coach Greg Finel was excited about the outcome for her ladies, saying “The match was a test of want, but of heart and passion. Both teams wanted to win but it came down to which team was willing to do whatever it took to win. That is something we ask ourselves, “What are you willing to do?” The answer was everything.”

