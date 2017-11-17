Learn how to succeed in business in a Pierce County Library System workshop

TACOMA – Want to start and succeed in business? Come to a Pierce County Library System workshop for small businesses and startups.

Pierce County Library, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), is offering two workshops to help entrepreneurs start and grow a successful business as well as share tips to advance existing small businesses.

The first workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., will focus on marketing for small-business owners who are interested in reaching a broader customer base. The free workshop will:

Provide a basic overview of marketing and resources to develop a marketing strategy.

Examine real-world examples and helpful tips.

Discuss customer demographics and spending habits.

Review industry trends.

Assess how a business compares to the competition.

The second workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma, will look at what it really takes to start and run a business. Whether purchasing a company, starting a new venture or seeking a franchise award, attendees will learn:

How personal and business motivations effect success.

The essential qualities of an entrepreneur.

Differences in the startup, purchasing a business and a franchise award.

Different types of legal structures and why one might incorporate.

Elements of a good business plan.

Free resources for market and business research.

Pros and cons of different financing options available.

Local resources to help with the next stage of business ownership.

Registration is required for this event. Visit the Pierce County Library System website at www.piercecountylibrary.org to register for the free event.

These workshops are part of Pierce County Library System’s Start Smart series. Other workshops are offered throughout the year, covering topics such as starting a business, securing financing for a business, and marketing products.