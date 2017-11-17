Help Caring for Kids Holiday Fair

Submitted by Diane Formoso

The Caring for Kids’ Holiday Fair will be held December 9 at Hudtloff Middle School. Caring for Kids has sent out the paperwork to the schools for 685 families to receive food and gifts for the holidays. We are looking for volunteers on Friday, December 8 at 3:00 P.M. and Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 A.M at the school. If you would like to help us with a monetary donation you can send a check to our office at 237 Eldorado Avenue, Fircrest 98466.

You can also sign up with Fred Meyers and Amazon to help us:

Both programs help us without cost to you. Please sign-up today!

Amazon Smile

smile.amazon.com/ch/27-3768291

Fred Meyers

Sign up for the Community Rewards program by linking your Fred Meyer Rewards Card to Caring for Kids at www.fredmeyer.com/communityrewards. You can search for us by our name or by our non-profit number (80290

Since January 2017 to the end of October Caring for Kids has provided 14,184 individual services which included clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, emergency food, air beds, blankets, pillows, $5 McDonalds’ gift cards, color books and crayons and new books. In October alone we sent out 182 clothing bank orders of new clothes and shoes. At this time we are also collecting color books to be handed out at the food banks and food trucks, Greater Lakes Mental Health, LASA, WIC, and Springbrook Connection, so all of our kids know we care about them. In October Clover Park School District alone had a total of 9,585 kids on the free and reduced lunch schedule. So we need your help!

Questions carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777