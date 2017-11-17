After their impressive season, five Raiders have been recognized by the NWAC for their performances. Sophomore setter Allie Bauer as well as freshman outside hitter Ryleigh Burdick have been named to the NWAC Western Region First Team. Bauer also finished fourth in assists for the NWAC averaging 7.89 per set. Burdick was third in the conference in total kills with 380.

Freshman defensive specialist Kenzie Seitz as well as sophomore middle hitter Malia Tucker have been named to the NWAC Western Region Second Team. Seitz was fifth in the conference in digs this season with 471, and Tucker was eighth in the NWAC with 0.87 blocks per set.

Coach Greg Finel has also been named NWAC Western Region Coach of the Year after leading the Raiders to a 32-11 record, a 12-2 conference record, and an NWAC West Championship. Finel is in his third year with the Raiders and his second year as the head coach. He has a career overall record of 47-32 and conference record of 21-7.

Congratulations to each of these Raiders for their accomplishments!

The Raiders will take on the Mt. Hood Saints in the NWAC Volleyball Championship Tournament on November 16th at 9:00 am at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center!

Source: Five Raiders Earn Postseason Awards