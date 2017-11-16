Train track testing in DuPont, JBLM, Lakewood and Tacoma Nov. 18 to Dec. 17

LAKEWOOD – Starting Saturday, Nov. 18, WSDOT will conduct final tests on the Point Defiance Bypass railroad tracks. This route runs from the Tacoma Dome Station, through South Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and DuPont. Those who cross these tracks should be prepared for minor delays that occasionally will occur as trains pass through intersections over the next several weeks.

Drivers and pedestrians should use extreme caution whenever near the railroad tracks, obeying all signals, pavement markings, and gates to ensure they are not in the path of an oncoming train.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 18, this train route will be permanently used by 14 daily passenger trains traveling up to 79 mph. Trains will travel in both directions and most will pass through this area between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. However, delays in schedules make it important to stay alert and expect trains at any time, day or night.

At times, police officers will be stationed at intersections to promote safety. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to always follow good rail safety guidelines including: