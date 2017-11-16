Pierce County Library System launches learning program for babies

TACOMA – Baby Books to Go, a ready-to-go bag filled with board books and activity sheets, launches this fall and is available to check out to moms, dads, grandparents and caregivers at any full service Pierce County Library.

“We’re excited to launch Baby Books to Go and to further help children on a successful path for growth and curiosity,” said Georgia Lomax, executive director of Pierce County Library System. “This new service will be ideal for busy families on the go. Reading with your child from a young age helps prepare them to learn and it is fun!”

The totes, for babies, birth through age three, contain five board books and a colorful activity sheet. Each bag will contain one of 51 theme-based learning sheets for parents, grandparents and caregivers to keep and continue to use with their children.

Baby Books to Go uses the five practices of early learning – talking, singing, reading, writing and playing. Listening to others talk, sing and rhyme, especially when reading to children, helps kids start school ready to learn and supports building bigger vocabularies, becoming stronger readers and getting higher test scores in later grades.

The Baby Books to Go activities will also help young children progress from scribbling and mark-making to drawing and writing. And finally, playing is one of the best ways for children to build relationships and learn.

In all, the Library System will offer 400 Baby Books to Go bags, which can be checked out from any of the System’s 18 full-service libraries. Pierce County families will enjoy these learning bags thanks to a grant from the Norcliffe Foundation, the Discuren Foundation and Gig Harbor Community Garden.

More information, book suggestions, activity sheets and a video showing the learning fun: babybooks.pcls.us.