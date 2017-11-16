Naming Opportunities Offer Front-Row Seats to Tacoma’s Theater District Updates, Expansion

Submitted by Broadway Center

TACOMA, WA—Tacoma’s historic theater district is offering a $2.5 million deal of the decade: the opportunity for a sponsor to add its name to the 302-seat Theater on the Square in the heart of the thriving Broadway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Tacoma. The opportunity comes with 24-hour visibility, millions of brand impressions annually, premier ticket and experience packages, and the prestige of associating with the center and its eight resident arts organizations.

Other high-value naming opportunities available for a limited time include an expanded production building, a new exterior plaza and education studios. They border downtown’s largest open space and Pierce Transit Plaza on Broadway. The nearby Pantages and Rialto theaters, also part of the Broadway Center, will retain their historic names.

“Named sponsors will connect with hundreds of thousands of visitors, making a strong statement that they support South Sound’s premier performing arts destination,” said David Fischer, executive director, Broadway Center.

Corporations that support the arts see a return on investment that includes a reputation boost and leadership influence in the community. A study by Americans for the Arts found 87 percent of people believe the arts are important to quality of life, and 82 percent believe they are important to local businesses and the economy—whether or not they personally engage with the arts.

Tacoma’s historic theater district contributes $24 million annually to downtown’s growing economy. The community treasures its arts scene, and Broadway Center strives to deliver quality programming that reflects the diversity of our region.

Broadway Center naming opportunities start at $10,000 for certain interior spaces. Sponsorships last from five to 25 years, all with multi-year payment options. The $2.5 million Theater on the Square sponsorship package is valued at more than $650,000 each year based on marketing impressions and experiential opportunities.

“Our campaign is the only major naming opportunity in the Tacoma area, and we have opportunities at many giving levels. Each is designed for maximum impact, connecting our sponsors with our community and patrons,” said Becky Johnson, director of corporate relations.

Sponsorship dollars will help fund the $20.8 million in budgeted improvements to update and expand Broadway Center venues. The center’s Centennial Campaign, named in honor of the Pantages’ 100th anniversary next year, will be used to:

Update and remodel the Pantages, including all new seats, adding a center aisle and improved acoustics

Upgrade Theater on the Square, including all new seats

Expand the production building

Develop a new plaza

Create a new Civic Engagement Exhibit

The Centennial Campaign also will support access, education and diverse programs. Broadway Center is recognized nationally for its educational programs that build strong citizens through the arts, focusing on civil rights, civics and whole-child development.

The theater facilities are owned by the City of Tacoma and managed by the Broadway Center, a 501(c)3 charitable organization. City, state and other government sources have committed to supporting the campaign with about $14 million. Broadway Center plans to raise the remaining $7 million through naming opportunities and private-sector donors.

Since 2006, the Pantages has received $14 million of steady care and meaningful improvements, including a new lobby, historic windows replacement, exterior painting, terra cotta repair, expanded stage footprint, a mechanized orchestra pit, a refreshed historic sign and more.

The theater will be closed July 2018 to October 2019 for major remodeling. Along with the other improvements, seismic safety upgrades and changes for patrons’ comfort will be completed during this phase.