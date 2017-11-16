KBTC’s Northwest Now discusses wave of accusations of harassment against women

Nearly every day, it seems headlines about violence or harassment against women pop up. From Hollywood power brokers and professional athletes to those who lead our country, there are no boundaries regarding who the victims are, or who is being accused of causing the damage.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we take a closer look at the problem of violence against women. We’ll talk with a counselor at Tacoma’s Sexual Assault Center, and advocates for women’s safety and rights, and discuss what needs to be done to stop this disturbing trend.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.