Bates’ chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

The Beta Upsilon Omicron chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) welcomed 14 new members during its annual induction ceremony last month at the Downtown Campus.

The international honor society PTK for two-year college students was established in 1918, and recognizes and encourages the academic achievement of students, and provides opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.

Manager of Student Activities Juliette Kern says, “We are proud of the new PTK members, who represent an important part of college culture and student life.”

During the event, PTK alumni Ian Armstrong, a welding graduate and former PTK South Campus liaison, lead the installation of new officers. Guests heard from keynote speaker Dr. Tomas Ramos, PTK regional director, and faculty advisor Franklin Hsu.

PTK membership is by invitation only. Students must be enrolled in a degree-granting program, have 12 college-level credits, a 3.5 cumulative GPA, and adhere to the student Code/Rules of Conduct.

Congratulations to the new members!

Tami Colon, PTK President, Maple Valley

Logan Gilmore, PTK Vice President, Excelsior, MN

Megan Sales, PTK Treasurer, Lakewood

Aimee Booth, Graham

Gregory Dahm, Gig Harbor

Kelvin Dowe, Tacoma

Samantha Hughes-Lutge, Tacoma

Cynthia Lee, Olympia

Ariel Magnuson, Tacoma

Ellissa Miller, Federal Way

Tim Waisanen, Federal Way

Jeffery Woods, Olympia

Tyler Woods, Olympia

Pablo Zumba, Tacoma

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.