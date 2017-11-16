Join Associated Ministries and representatives from Pierce County’s richly diverse community of faith traditions for the Annual Interfaith Celebration of Gratitude at Thanksgiving at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 21. The theme for the evening is Standing United with Compassion. Immanuel Presbyterian Church is this year’s host congregation. The gathering will take place in at their church at 901 North “J” Street, Tacoma, Washington 98403.

A Pierce County tradition for more than 34 years, the Interfaith Celebration of Gratitude at Thanksgiving celebrates both unity as God’s people and diversity of religious traditions. The gathering will include participants from Bahá’í, Buddhist, Catholic, Center for Spiritual Living, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jewish, Muslim, Protestant, Sufi, and Unitarian Universalist faith traditions.

“Over the years Associated Ministries has been able to serve many people in need in our community by partnering with people of faith and people of good will,” shared Mike Yoder, Executive Director of AM. “We’re honored to organize this annual interfaith gathering to unite people of faith in a time of thanksgiving for the blessings we have received and to renew our commitment to love our neighbors as ourselves.”

Refreshments and fellowship time will follow the service.

For more information please call (253) 426-1506 or email.