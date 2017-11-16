Ace is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Ace is one good boy. The Great Dane mix is a bundle of energy who loves a good wrestle. He is also quite the listener, and can sit, stay, come, and lie down at your command like a pro. The five-year-old has also lived with cats, dogs, and small children.

Ace does have a history of chronic ear problems, so please take that into consideration. But if your household is an active one looking for a livewire, you can’t go wrong with this here doggo. #A522829. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.