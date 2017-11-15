Raider Volleyball gears up for NWAC Championships

The Raider Volleyball team has shined all season long, and the team hopes to continue winning during the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Championships, taking place Nov. 16-19 at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center. The team finished the season with 12 wins and only two losses, earning the coveted NWAC West Division Title for the first time in 17 years.

“These athletes are driven to be successful not only for themselves, but also for each other,” said Head Coach Greg Finel. “They play with passion and leave it all on the court.”

Pierce College is hosting the championship tournament for the fourth year in a row. The team plays at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16 against Mt. Hood Community College. If they win on Thursday, the team will also play at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“I am so proud of the team this year, and we’re all really looking forward to the championships,” Finel said.

The NWAC Volleyball Championship tournament is open to the public, and tickets are available for $15 per day, or $35 for a four-day pass. The Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center is located at 1500 Broadway in Tacoma.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.