Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 2p.m.

All are invited to hear and see Alan Archambault speak about William H. Archbold, Ordnance Sergeant of Fort Steilacoom onQuarters 2 at Historic Fort Steilacoom (9601 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W. – on the grounds of Western State Hospital) in Lakewood. For more information: 253-582-5838 or www.historicfortsteilacoom. org