Fall Quarter Concerts Start Friday

Fall Quarter music performances start Friday with the TCC Orchestra Concert. Events start at 7:30 p.m. in the Building 2 Theater and are free and open to the public. Donations accepted.
Nov. 17
TCC Orchestra: American Perspectives
According to Conductor John Falskow, “American Perspectives” is an eclectic program, highlighting interesting and underrepresented American composers.
Program:
Charles Ives – The Unanswered Question
William Grant Still – The Little Red Schoolhouse
Amy Beach – Symphony in e minor, Op. 32 – Gaelic Symphony
Nov. 30
TCC Choir: Winter Snow
Join the Tacoma Community College Chamber Choir for “Winter Snow!” This program features seasonal music, student solos, a cookie reception, and an audience sing-a-long!
Anne Lyman, Director
Susan Kriz, Accompanist
Abe Landa, Guitar
PROGRAM
Ceremony of Carols (selections), Benjamin Britten
Glow, Erin Whitacre
Remembering December, Pinkzebra
A la Naninta Nana, Spanish folk song
Gute Nacht, German folk song
Yemaya, Cuban folk song
Dec. 1
TCC Symphonic Band
Conductor John Falskow describes this concert as “a program of exotic and unfamiliar sounds.”
“We’re exploring how different cultures use rhythm, melody, and harmony as tools of expression,” said Falskow. “We’re playing music from Armenia, Cypress, Albania, Dorset, the British Isles, and America. It is a neat program that contrasts familiar and unfamiliar cultural values in sound.”
Program:
Khachaturian – Armenian Folk Song and Dance
Vaughan Williams – Three Dorset Songs
Carroll – Song of Lir
Barnett – Cyprian Suite
McGinty – All the Pretty Horses
Hanson – Albanian Dance
Dec. 15
TCC Jazz Band
Eric Stevens and the TCC jazz Band will perform a variety of music – swing, blues, funk. Come hear the band and celebrate the end of the quarter!