Fall Quarter Concerts Start Friday

Fall Quarter music performances start Friday with the TCC Orchestra Concert. Events start at 7:30 p.m. in the Building 2 Theater and are free and open to the public. Donations accepted.

Nov. 17

TCC Orchestra: American Perspectives

According to Conductor John Falskow, “American Perspectives” is an eclectic program, highlighting interesting and underrepresented American composers.

Program:

Charles Ives – The Unanswered Question

William Grant Still – The Little Red Schoolhouse

Amy Beach – Symphony in e minor, Op. 32 – Gaelic Symphony

Nov. 30

TCC Choir: Winter Snow

Join the Tacoma Community College Chamber Choir for “Winter Snow!” This program features seasonal music, student solos, a cookie reception, and an audience sing-a-long!

Anne Lyman, Director

Susan Kriz, Accompanist

Abe Landa, Guitar

PROGRAM

Ceremony of Carols (selections), Benjamin Britten

Glow, Erin Whitacre

Remembering December, Pinkzebra

A la Naninta Nana, Spanish folk song

Gute Nacht, German folk song

Yemaya, Cuban folk song

Dec. 1

TCC Symphonic Band

Conductor John Falskow describes this concert as “a program of exotic and unfamiliar sounds.”

“We’re exploring how different cultures use rhythm, melody, and harmony as tools of expression,” said Falskow. “We’re playing music from Armenia, Cypress, Albania, Dorset, the British Isles, and America. It is a neat program that contrasts familiar and unfamiliar cultural values in sound.”

Program:

Khachaturian – Armenian Folk Song and Dance

Vaughan Williams – Three Dorset Songs

Carroll – Song of Lir

Barnett – Cyprian Suite

McGinty – All the Pretty Horses

Hanson – Albanian Dance

Dec. 15

TCC Jazz Band

Eric Stevens and the TCC jazz Band will perform a variety of music – swing, blues, funk. Come hear the band and celebrate the end of the quarter!