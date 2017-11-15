Dance Theatre Northwest at Narrows Glen Saturday, November 18th

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST’s Regional Performing Company & Guests will present a free holiday show at Tacoma Narrows Glen on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at 7:00 PM. Along with excerpts from The Nutcracker, variations from several classical ballets and Broadway style favorites will be presented.

Featured performers include Neil Alexander, Oceana Thunder, Emma Young, Fancy Williamson, Solana Sartain, and Madeline Ewer. Vocalist Tiger Paulsen will round out the program with holiday and Broadway songs. Narrows Glen will serve refreshments before the performance.

Dance Theatre Northwest has created innovative community partnerships and collaborations with numerous organizations in the community. With the intent of serving the community through the art of dance, the company has reached thousands of children and seniors this past year through its Arts Are Education and Art Inspires Art programs.

Kirk-Stauffer and the company have been recognized widely for their contributions and have been funded continually to produce special events. DTNW was recognized earlier this year by the City of University place for “30 years of Artistic Excellence and Outstanding Service to the Community.” DTNW has also received multiple awards for cultural diversity and artistic excellence. Dance Theatre Northwest has also received recognition from the Pierce County Arts Commission with the Margaret K. Williams arts award in 1998, from Dance Magazine, and from Access Broadway of New York.

Narrows Glen is located at 8201 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406. Phone (253) 564-4770. Admission and parking are free and the facility is handicapped accessible. For more information, contact at (253) 778-6534. Visit DTN’s Website at www.DTNW.org for more performance times and information or call 253-778-6534.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Stretch, Conditioning & Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at 2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466. Phone (253) 778-6534 Website www.DTNW.org