Building with giant blocks helps build minds at Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Building blocks build minds and bigger blocks have kids saying KaBOOM! at Pierce County Library System. The CarMax Foundation awarded Pierce County Library a grant by KaBOOM!, a national non-profit dedicated to ensuring that children get a childhood filled with active and balanced play time.

The KaBOOM Imagination Playground™ will travel to the Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library location as well as some community sponsored events. It is made up of lightweight, oversized, mobile foam blocks and is meant to encourage and empower balanced and active play for children while building gross motor skills. While playing with the large block units, children build math skills as they count blocks; literacy skills as they talk about building projects; science understanding as they explore the texture, size and smells of the blocks; and many other skills are building as the children play.

The CarMax Foundation awarded the KaBOOM! playsets to 10 organizations throughout the U.S. Pierce County Library was the only public library to receive a KaBOOM! playground.

KaBOOM! Imagination Playground™ dates and locations:

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma.

See a video of KaBOOM! at Pierce County Library:

www.piercecountylibrary.org/kids-teens/kids/events-programs/Default.htm