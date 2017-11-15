Bring the family to SLHS production of ‘Snow Angel’

Spanaway Lake High School Theatre Department presents a different kind of holiday stage experience – a baffling mystery. “Snow Angel,” by David Lindsay-Abaie is directed by Chris Serface.

This touching story takes place in the quiet town of Deerpoint, Vermont during the worst blizzard the town has seen in 107 years. A mysterious girl steps out of a snow bank and into the lives of 15 confused teenagers who are asked to help her in her search.

The mystery is, who is Eva and for what is she searching. This quest, told in journal entries, divides and energizes the teens through their actions and interactions with each other during the snow days. “Snow Angel” is a funny and eerie tale of teen angst, discovery and the amazing power of believing.

This production features a stellar cast of 16 students representing all of the classes of Spanaway Lake High School.

“Snow Angel” plays Thursday November 16 through Sunday November 19; Thursday through Saturday performances are at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m. All performances are at Spanaway Lake High School, 1305 168th Street East, Spanaway.

Tickets are $5.00 with ASB and $7.00 for all others. Tickets may be purchased in person at the auditorium. This show is recommended for all ages.