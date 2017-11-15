Annual Holiday Bazaar Nov. 18 in DuPont

DUPONT – This year’s Annual Holiday Bazaar will take place Saturday, November 18 from 9 am – 4 pm at Pioneer Middle School (1750 Bobs Hollow Ln, DuPont, WA, 98327). The Holiday Bazaar will feature over 30 vendors offering unique crafts and gifts perfect for the holidays.

“This is a great opportunity to support local artists and shop early. It’s amazing the creativity that comes out of the bazaars and I can’t wait to see what they bring this year” said Recreation & Events Coordinator Amy Walker.

Entrance is $1, all proceeds will benefit City of DuPont Parks & Recreation and The DuPont Historical Society.

The Holiday Bazaar is sponsored by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation and The DuPont Historical Society.