Public Hearing: Woodbrook Hunt Club a Lakewood Landmark

The City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board has received an application requesting that the Woodbrook Hunt Club (6122 150th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499) be designated as a Lakewood Landmark. A public hearing (November 30, 2017 at 6 pm in the Mt. Rainier Conference Room (3rd Floor) at Lakewood’s City Hall) will be held to discuss the designation of the property. All proceedings to review the action of the Board at the hearing on a preliminary determination or a designation will be based on the record made at such hearing and no further right to present evidence on the issue of preliminary determination or designation will be afforded.