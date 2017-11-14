UP Veterans Plaza Flapjack Fundraiser at UP Applebee’s Saturday, Nov 18th 9-11am

Submitted by Howard Lee

UP Veterans Plaza (non profit) will hold a Flapjack Fundraiser at the University Place Applebee’s on Saturday November 18th, 9-11am. Although you won’t be able to order from the wonderful Applebee’s menu, you will enjoy the tasty flapjack fundraiser breakfast consisting of a short stack of pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, and beverage.

All of this for only $10.00 (please check or cash only), with funds raised being used to see our vision of a veterans memorial come to fruition. Place this on your calendar and enjoy meeting your friends and neighbors at Applebee’s, while having a great breakfast for a patriotic cause. See you on Nov 18th at the Applebee’s Flapjack Fundraiser!